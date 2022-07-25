PTC (PTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 over the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 15.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 137.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.