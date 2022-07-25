Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY22 guidance at $0.85-1.05 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

