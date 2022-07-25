UBS Group Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $266.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group to $266.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

