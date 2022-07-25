Cowen Lowers Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $577.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $577.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $560.70.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Motco increased its stake in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.