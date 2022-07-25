Stephens Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $550.00

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $560.70.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.46.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.