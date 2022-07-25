Stephens Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $550.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $560.70.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.46.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.