Stephens Raises Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target to $34.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $501.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

