East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.
EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.38.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $42,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
