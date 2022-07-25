East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.38.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $42,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.