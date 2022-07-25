Piper Sandler Cuts FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $52.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of FBK opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

