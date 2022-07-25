First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of FCCO opened at $18.57 on Friday. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Community by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

