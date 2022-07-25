Credit Suisse Group Trims Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Target Price to $34.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

