FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $298.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $298.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLT. Barclays decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.67.

NYSE FLT opened at $218.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.10. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

