Wells Fargo & Company Raises Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $36.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

