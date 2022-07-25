Moffett Nathanson Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $46.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of FOXA opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

