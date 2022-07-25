Credit Suisse Group Cuts Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $12.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GPMT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $534.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

