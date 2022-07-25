UBS Group Trims Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Target Price to $4.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

HYFM stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.91. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $111.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after buying an additional 228,319 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,498,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,532,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 174,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.