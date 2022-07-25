Moffett Nathanson Trims Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Target Price to $39.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

