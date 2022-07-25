Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $165.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Up 1.8 %

Herc stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Herc will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.