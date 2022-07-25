Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.33. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.50%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,241 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

