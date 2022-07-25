Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.70%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

