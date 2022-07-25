American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

