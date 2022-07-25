Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,360 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from GBX 2,660 ($31.80) to GBX 1,360 ($16.26) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,898.89.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 0.8 %

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

