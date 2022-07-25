Morgan Stanley Cuts Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target to GBX 750

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($9.32) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.76) to GBX 850 ($10.16) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.64) price objective (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.05)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.67.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

