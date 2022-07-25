ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Lowered to €920.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $747.91.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $534.26 on Thursday. ASML has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.50.

ASML Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ASML

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,671,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.