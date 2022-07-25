Haywood Securities Cuts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$39.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Haywood Securities to C$39.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DFY. Cormark reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.06.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$33.91 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$35.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.045849 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.