TD Securities Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.43.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.73. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$7.33 and a one year high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

