Berenberg Bank Raises GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,950

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($22.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.10) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.52) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.49) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.77).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,743.20 ($20.84) on Thursday. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,703.50 ($20.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,736.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,683.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £88.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,079.22).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

