HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €46.00 ($46.46) to €35.00 ($35.35) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €70.00 ($70.71) to €54.00 ($54.55) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($75.76) to €60.00 ($60.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux cut shares of HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €47.00 ($47.47) to €37.00 ($37.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €89.00 ($89.90) to €70.00 ($70.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $26.88 on Friday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $114.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

