Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given New €2.30 Price Target at Barclays

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €2.70 ($2.73) to €2.30 ($2.32) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.73) to €2.20 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.83) to €2.40 ($2.42) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.13) to €2.90 ($2.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.32) to €2.00 ($2.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.45.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

