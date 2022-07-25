KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given New €63.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €63.00 ($63.64) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KBC Group from €69.00 ($69.70) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($78.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.80) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.48.

KBC Group stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $2.7804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

