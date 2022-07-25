Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Cut to C$85.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Linamar Stock Performance

Linamar stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Linamar has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $65.11.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

