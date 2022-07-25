Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Minera Alamos Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.58.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
