Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NGLOY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Investec lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($54.99) to GBX 4,200 ($50.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,793.75.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.83 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.