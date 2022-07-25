Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NGLOY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Investec lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($54.99) to GBX 4,200 ($50.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,793.75.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.83 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.