National Bank Financial Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$136.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRBZF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

