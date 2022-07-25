Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Martinrea International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

