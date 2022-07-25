Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLLGF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Trading Up 6.1 %

MLLGF stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.