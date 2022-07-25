Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) PT Lowered to CHF 6 at Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8 to CHF 6 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Molecular Partners Trading Down 24.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLCF opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

