BMO Capital Markets Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

