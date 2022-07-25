OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

