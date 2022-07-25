UBS Group Cuts MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target to GBX 265

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.47) to GBX 265 ($3.17) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised MoneySuperMarket.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a report on Friday.

Get MoneySuperMarket.com alerts:

MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Friday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a 1-year low of 15.60 and a 1-year high of 15.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.