Truist Financial Trims Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Target Price to $270.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $265.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.20. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $235.58 and a 52 week high of $405.97.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

