Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

