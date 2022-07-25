Cowen Cuts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $21.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.42.

TWKS opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

