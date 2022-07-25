Piper Sandler Cuts United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $36.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

