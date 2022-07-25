Wedbush Boosts Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target to $19.00

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.70.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 547,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Umpqua by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 275,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

