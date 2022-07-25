Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $252.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.39. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

