UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Credit Suisse Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $3.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus cut shares of UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.73.

UWM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UWM stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.98. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $821.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.47 million. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 360,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 294,158 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in UWM by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

