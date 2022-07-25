Evercore ISI Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $25.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.07.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.23 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

