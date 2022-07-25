Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CEO David Zaslav purchased 50,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at $81,584,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Zaslav bought 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,584,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 58,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

