WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $206.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $206.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.46.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Down 0.6 %

WEX stock opened at $165.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average is $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.