Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

